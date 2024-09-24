Jane Fonda Campaigning for Kamala Harris on Climate Change

Hollywood star Jane Fonda is hitting the campaign trail for Kamala Harris on the belief that the Harris-Walz ticket will slash fossil fuels by half in order to address what the actress called the “climate emergency.”

She believes Kamala Harris will make progress on ambitious targets like cutting fossil fuel emissions in half by the end of the decade, the outlet reported. Fonda’s message comes as Kamala Harris is trying to woo white working class voters, especially in Pennsylvania, where the fossil fuel industry is a major employer. The swing state is currently in a dead heat between Trump and Harris, with some polls showing Trump with a slight advantage.wants to ban frackingduring the recent ABC News presidential debate by saying she never called for a ban on fracking, when in fact, she has.

