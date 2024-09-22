Jamie Foxx On Raising His Daughters: 'There's A Chance They Won’t Survive Life'

Create a free account to access exclusive content, play games, solve puzzles, test your pop-culture knowledge and receive special offers.actor became a father for the second time when his daughter, Anelise, was born in October 2008. He shares his youngest child with ex-girlfriendOver the years, Foxx has reflected on being a girl dad , detailing what it is like to see his children grow up into young women.“Your daughters are special, man. Your daughters are special.
And as a father you want that person who is dating your daughter to know that there will quite possibly be a chance that they won’t survive life,” theactor became a father for the second time when his daughter, Anelise, was born in October 2008. He shares his youngest child with ex-girlfriend. Over the years, Foxx has reflected on being a girl dad, detailing what it is like to see his children grow up into young women. “Your daughters are special, man. Your daughters are special.
Jamie Foxx Daughter Parenting Girl Dad Oscars
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »
Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »