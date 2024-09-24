Jamie Foxx Abruptly Ends Livestream After Jerry Jones Discusses Player's Penis Size

Actor Jamie Foxx had to abruptly end a livestream with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after the latter referenced a player’s large penis.) watched the Dallas Cowboys during practice alongside Jerry Jones , who apparently did not know the two were being livestreamed on the internet. Most of the banter between the two remained playful until Jerry Jones began expounding on one player’s NFL combine measurements, which led to him revealing some rather private details about the said player.

“He looked pretty good right there,” Jones said. “He showed balance. 5-foot-9 and a half, 210 . 4.41 . Nine and 3-inch hands.”Jamie Foxx then immediately cut the livestream. The player Jones had been referring to has not been identified, and the comment sparked widespread mockery on social media, with some even comparing Jones to a slave owner.“Is it not apparent that these people never ended slavery, yet simply found new ways to profit off melanin labor?” another social media user said.

However, again, the identity of the player Jones was commenting on is not known. Therefore, any speculation about the player’s race is just speculation.

Entertainment Jamie Foxx Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys NFL Livestream

