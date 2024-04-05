James Gunn Fuels Speculation About David Corenswet's Superman Cape

Superman director James Gunn fuels speculation around Rachel Brosnahan 's possibly accidental reveal of David Corenswet 's DCU cape. As Superman 's 2025 release date approaches, James Gunn has been sharing little details behind Superman 's production, including Superman 's star-studded cast and the DCU's official Superman chest symbol. Before the full Superman suit is revealed, however, the next step might be revealing Superman 's cape.

In fact, it's possible that David Corenswet's Superman cape has already been made public. On Threads, James Gunn has provided an ambiguous response to a fan's doubts surrounding the cape in the background of Rachel Brosnahan's recent Instagram post. Gunn's emojis neither confirm nor deny whether the cape in Brosnahan's post is the one David Corenswet will wear in Superma

