Jaguars' Struggles Stem From Offensive Inconsistency

Plenty of people and things are to blame for the Jacksonville Jaguars ’ early struggles this season. However, most of that blame would be placed on the offensive side of the ball. The Jaguars’ 0-3 start can be traced to the offense’s inability to be productive on game day.

Veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence is averaging the lowest completion percentage of his career. It has raised whether he is trying to do too much. Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor believes the unit’s struggles have more to do with the offense as a whole, than just Lawrence. “I think when you say something like that, you're referring to holding the ball and trying to look for a bigger play that I'm not sure if that's necessarily what's gone on,” Taylor said.

Taylor says the offense has to improve in many areas. Taylor believes the players’ execution must be better for the offense to live up to its potential. However, he also said multiple factors will determine the unit’s“We have to be able to count on if you're supposed to be at six yards, you're at six yards, you're not at four yards, you're not at eight yards,” Taylor said.

“And, you know, I think it's not one consistent factor that's been going on for us, but it's, you know, everybody's kind of taking their turn at the wrong time. It seems like to have a lapse in the way we play. You see little stretches of it, but not consistently enough for us to put enough points on the board to win games.

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Trevor Lawrence Offensive Struggles Press Taylor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trevor Lawrence Doesn't Mince Words on Jaguars Early Struggles: 'I'm Pretty Shocked'Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't hold back speaking on his team's early season struggles.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Trevor Lawrence's bold Jaguars assessment after 0-2 start: 'We suck right now'The Jaguars now face a daunting task of trying to fix an offense with two upcoming matchups against two undefeated squads in the Bills and Texans in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Blowout loss leaves Lawrence and freefalling Jaguars questioning themselves after 0-3 startJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence acknowledged a difficult truth last week in describing how poorly he and his team have played to open the season. It was coach Doug Pederson’s turn following a 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The Jaguars are 0-3 and have lost eight of nine dating to last season.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Sets Record Straight: 2024 Is the Best Jaguars Team AssembledJacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has sky-high expectations for the 2024 Jaguars.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence learned valuable lesson this summerJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of the biggest names and most famous faces in the NFL. His anonymity is long gone, and he learned a lesson about the perks of flying private this summer ...

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Jaguars coach Pederson noncommittal on Lawrence after lossJacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson isn't ruling anything out when it comes to making changes in the wake of his team's 0-3 start, and he was noncommittal even regarding quarterback Trevor Lawrence after a 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »