Jaguars' Nightmare Week Extends With Delayed Flight After Brutal Bills Loss

After putting up arguably the worst effort of any Week 3 NFL team in a 47-10 blowout loss to the Bills , the Jaguars just wanted to get out of Buffalo and head home to Jacksonville and lick their wounds.the Jaguars couldn’t depart from Buffalo until after 1 a.m. ET due to some mechanical issues with their plane.

One could imagine that the Jaguars’ locker room wasn’t happy to be leaving Buffalo, having been smashed so badly in prime time in front of the whole country, and it probably only got worse while they waited on the tarmac to figure out what has happened this season.

