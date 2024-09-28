Jacksonville laundromat offering free, discounted services to help those affected by Hurricane Helene

Jacksonville laundromat offering free, discounted services to help those affected by Hurricane HeleneDuval County lifts local state of emergency after Hurricane Helene; more than 20,000 JEA customers still without power

“There was an actual object from the neighbor’s home flying into our home. It was just a window. Nothing significant, and we will be able to manage, but I know there are a lot of other individuals and families out there who are suffering for something much worse,” Hunter said.Inside the laundromat Flo Laundry, in the Cedar Hills neighborhood, people like Hunter are going to be able to wash and dry their clothes for free on Tuesday.

Beyond free service on Tuesday, Hitt said other services he and the staff are offering throughout the entire week, starting on Monday are:Hitt said Flo Laundry is also going to use a van to do pick-ups and drop-offs at a discounted rate while doing it for free on Tuesday for shelters, churches and other charities that may need it.

