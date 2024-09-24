Jackson Hospital Named Alabama's First Dementia-Friendly Hospital

Dementia Friendly Alabama says Jackson Hospital’s staff is the most effectively trained to work with patients with dementia-related disorders.The organization Dementia Friendly Alabama held a series of training sessions for hospital staff on the best ways to interact with patients with dementia-related disorders. The organization says Jackson Hospital’s staff is especially sensitive to such patients and is the most effectively trained to work with them.

Dementia Friendly Alabama project coordinator Delane Poague said Jackson’s designation as Alabama’s first dementia-friendly hospital stemmed from its staff’s proficiency at communicating with patients and reacting to situations. “There are 96,000 Alabamians living with dementia in our state, and so it’s just becoming a more and more a situation for lots of families, lots of professionals, and the more than we can talk about it and bring awareness, the more that those can live with dementia and live and thrive, as well as caregivers and care partners,” said Poague.

Last, year, it was determined that an estimated 6.7 million Americans of all ages live with some form of dementia. A third of that number is Americans 85 years or older.

