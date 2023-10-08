Ja’Marr Chase registers 192 yards receiving and three TDs in the Bengals’ 34-20 win over the Cardinals

Jalen Hurts throws for 303 yards with one passing and one rushing TD in Eagles victory vs. Rams | NFL HighlightsJared Goff connects with Sam LaPorta off an end-around flea flicker for a 31-yard TD to extend Detroit's lead vs.

Carter Bradley passes for 303 yards, 3 TDs to help S. Alabama beat ULM 55-7Carter Bradley passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Caullin Lacy caught seven balls for 106 yards and a TD to help South Alabama beat Louisiana-Monroe 55-7. Bradley completed 20 of 29 passes with no interceptions. La’Damian Webb added 100 yards rushing, including a 1-yard touchdown, on 19 carries for South Alabama. The Jaguars had 32 first downs and finished with 589 total yards while limiting ULM to just 250 yards. Jiya Wright was 13-of-28 passing for 112 yards with a touchdown and two

Poffenbarger throws for 2 TDs, runs for another in Albany's 24-17 win over TowsonReese Poffenbarger threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Albany defeated Towson 24-17. Poffenbarger’s 6-yard run for a touchdown completed a seven-play, 56-yard drive and gave the Great Danes the lead with 9:22 remaining. Towson drove 66 yards on its final possession, reaching the Albany 1-yard line before a fourth-down run by Devin Matthews ended with a 2-yard loss with 55 seconds remaining. Poffenbarger was 18-of-25 passing for 225 yards with his two scores plus an interception. Marq

Guggenheim's 4 rushing TDs ties school record as Nicholls pummels Houston ChristianCollin Guggenheim tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns, Jaylon Spears ran for 113 yards and Nicholls overwhelmed Houston Christian 38-7. Guggenheim ran it in from the 5, 4, 2 and 1 while Spears played the long game averaging 14.1 yards per dash with his longest a 58-yard jaunt. Spears had eight carries. Guggenheim scored three of his four touchdowns in the third to clinch the win for Nicholls. Colby Suits threw for 170 yards and three interceptions for the Huskies.

Zach Calzada accounts for 3 TDs and Incarnate Word holds off Southeastern Louisiana 33-26Zach Calzada accounted for three touchdowns and Incarnate Word held off Southeastern Louisiana for a 33-26 victory. Calzada threw a pair of touchdown passes to help Incarnate Word (4-1, 1-0 Southland Conference) build a 24-6 halftime lead. Calzada’s 4-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 89-yard drive that stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 33-19 late in the third. Southeastern Louisiana capped the scoring on Eli Sawyer’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Bauer Sharp with 6:18 remaining. After forcing a th

Connley's 3 TDs power Prairie View A&M past winless Mississippi Valley State, 31-12Trazon Connley threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third as Prairie View A&M pulled away from winless Mississippi Valley State for a 31-12 victory. The Panthers bounced back from 35-20 loss to Grambling State to earn their third Southwestern Athletic Conference contest in four starts.

Tyvon Edmonds, Donovan Wadley combine for 5 TDs, Merrimack tops Stonehill 45-34Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, Donovan Wadley also ran for two scores and had another receiving to lead Merrimack to a 45-34 win over Stonehill. Stonehill scored three touchdo