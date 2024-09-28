Italy's Sinner Advances at China Open

Italy’s Jannick Sinner rests between sets against Roman Safiullin of Russia during the China Open tennis tournament held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Jannick Sinner of Italy tosses a ball as he waits for play against Roman Safiullin of Russia during the China Open tennis tournament held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
WADA suggested the rules were not followed correctly despite prosecutor Nicolas Zbinden for tennis’ integrity body — which accepted Sinner’s version of events — being a lawyer who regularly works on high-profile cases for the global watchdog, including the successful appeal against An appeal verdict at CAS could come quickly — even within just a few months — if the parties agree to cooperate. At least that’s how it worked in another high-profile doping case in tennis involving
The entire process for Sharapova with CAS took just four months — far shorter than most doping cases, which typically last for about one year. The timeline can stall with the complexities of picking a judging panel, finding a hearing date and parties exchanging documents and evidence from expert witnesses.
Tennis China Open Jannik Sinner Roman Safiullin
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »