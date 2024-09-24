It is impossible to change direction by going in the same direction!

It is impossible to change the direction you are going in by going in the same direction you are heading! As ridiculous as that sounds, this is what we are being asked to rationalize.
Why are both candidates running as the candidate for change when one of them got us here? “We can’t have four more years of this!” exclaimed candidate Walz over this last weekend. Figure that one out! Vice President Kamala Harris keeps talking about what she will do on “day one” to fix the things her administration broke when her “day one” was almost four years ago! As president of the Senate, she cast the deciding votes to throw tons of cash into the inflation furnace. Now she proposes to “invest” more in the same furnace! Insanity is doing the same thing expecting different results.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our
Change Politics Elections Inflation Kamala Harris
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »