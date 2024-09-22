Israeli Troops Shut Down Al Jazeera Office In Tel Aviv

The move comes amid heightened tensions in the region due to the Israel -Hamas war and Israel 's conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.early Sunday, ordering the bureau to shut down amid a widening campaign by Israel targeting the Qatar-funded broadcaster as it covers the

“There is a court ruling for closing down Al Jazeera for 45 days,” an Israeli soldier told Al Jazeera’s local bureau chief, Walid al-Omari, in the live footage. “I ask you to take all the cameras and leave the office at this moment.” While including on-the-ground reporting of the war’s casualties, Al Jazeera's Arabic arm often publishes verbatim video statements from Hamas and other regional militant groups.

Al Jazeera Israel Palestine Conflict Media Freedom

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yes Tel Aviv, No Tel Aviv: Is Germany still standing by Israel?Though there has been a marked decrease in the sale of weapons to Israel, the German ministry still denies imposing arms ban on Tel Aviv.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israeli police and protesters clash in Tel Aviv amid calls for action on hostagesPolice arrested a number of demonstrators as huge numbers of Israelis again poured into the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest against the government's failure to secure the return of remaining hostages in Gaza, while hospital and local authorities said Israeli air raids in the territory...

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Tel Aviv to finance 'settler storming' of Al-Aqsa Mosque: Israeli ministerIsrael's Heritage Ministry says it will allocate $545,000 to arrange for illegal settlers' storming of Al-Aqsa.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Drone aerials show huge Tel Aviv protest after deaths of Israeli hostages in GazaTens of thousands of Israelis packed the streets of Tel Aviv in an outpouring of grief and anger after the bodies of six more hostages were found in the Gaza Strip.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Scuffles in Tel Aviv as Israeli protesters increase pressure on Netanyahu to reach cease-fire dealThousands of demonstrators gathered outside Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home in central Jerusalem on Monday night, calling on the Israeli leader to reach a cease-fire deal with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Live blog: Protesters gather in Tel Aviv again to push govt for Gaza dealIsrael's war on Gaza, now in its 333rd day, has killed at least 40,819 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and wounded over 94,291 others, a conservative estimate, with 10,000+ believed to be buried under debris of bombed homes.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »