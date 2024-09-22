Israeli Troops Shut Down Al Jazeera Office in Jerusalem

The move comes amid heightened tensions in the region due to the Israel -Hamas war and Israel 's conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.early Sunday, ordering the bureau to shut down amid a widening campaign by Israel targeting the Qatar-funded broadcaster as it covers the

“There is a court ruling for closing down Al Jazeera for 45 days,” an Israeli soldier told Al Jazeera’s local bureau chief, Walid al-Omari, in the live footage. “I ask you to take all the cameras and leave the office at this moment.” While including on-the-ground reporting of the war’s casualties, Al Jazeera's Arabic arm often publishes verbatim video statements from Hamas and other regional militant groups.

Al Jazeera Israel Jerusalem Shutdown Conflict

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IDF Rescues Hostage Held by Hamas in 'Complex Operation'See multiple perspectives from The Jerusalem Post, Al Jazeera, and Townhall at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Israeli Forces Storm Al Jazeera Bureau in Ramallah, Order 45-Day ClosureIsraeli forces stormed the Al Jazeera bureau in Ramallah, West Bank, on Sunday morning, handing over a military order to close it for 45 days. Live footage aired by the Qatar-based channel showed troops entering the office and delivering the closure notice to staff before the broadcast was interrupted. The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate condemned the move as a violation against journalistic work.

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Israeli Troops Shut Down Al Jazeera Office In Tel AvivIsraeli forces entered Al Jazeera's office in Tel Aviv on Sunday, ordering staff to leave immediately and shutting down the bureau for 45 days. This move follows a July raid on Al Jazeera's Jerusalem broadcast position and marks the first time Israel has ever shuttered a foreign news outlet operating in the country.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Israeli forces raid, shut down Al Jazeera's Ramallah bureau in the West BankIsraeli troops have raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli forces raided and shut down the offices of the Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, citing alleged security concerns.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in RamallahIsraeli forces raided the West Bank offices of Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera, shutting it down and detaining several employees.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »