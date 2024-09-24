Israeli PM Tells Lebanese Civilians To Flee As IDF Targets Hezbollah

Israel i Prime Minister posted a video message to the people of Lebanon on Monday, telling them that Israel ’s war was not with them, but with Iranian-backed Hezbollah , and that they should avoid conflict areas until the war is over.For too long, Hezbollah has been using you as human shields. It placed rockets in your living rooms and missiles in your garage. Those rockets and missiles are aimed directly at our cities, directly at our citizens.

I urge you – take this warning seriously. Don’t let Hezbollah endanger your lives and the lives of your loved ones. Don’t let Hezbollah endanger Lebanon.Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes. Netanyahu spoke hours after the Israel Defense Force warned those civilians in southern Lebanon who had Hezbollah weapons in their homes to move as far away as possible, as Israel would be targeting the weapons.

Israel has not yet said that it is engaged in all-out war against Hezbollah, or that it intends to destroy the terror group, but it has escalated its military campaign and intends to push Hezbollah away from the border so that residents of the northern area of Israel who have been threatened by rocket fired can return to their homes and live in peace again.

Israel on War Footing as Hezbollah Fires at North, IDF Hits LaunchersFormer AG Bill Barr: 'Dumbfounded' That DOJ Would Release Routh LetterZelensky Attacks Trump and Vance to U.S.

