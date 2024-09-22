Israeli Authorities Shut Down Al Jazeera Bureau in West Bank

network early Sunday morning, forcing the bureau to shut down. Al Jazeera broadcast video of the military entering the bureau and ordering staff to evacuate and cease operations.
“There is a court ruling for closing down Al Jazeera for 45 days,” a soldier told bureau chief Walid al-Omari in the live footage, according to Al Jazeera. “I ask you to take all the cameras and leave the office at this moment.”Twelve hours after the raid, the Israeli government made a statement without including evidence that the bureau was “being used to incite terror, to support terrorist activities and that the channel’s broadcasts endanger… security and public order.
Al Jazeera said these allegations are “unfounded,” and the network “will not be intimidated or deterred by efforts to silence its coverage.”has often complained that the Qatar-based outlet is a “mouthpiece for Hamas.” The network has often broadcasted uncensored video statements from Hamas and other militant groups in the region, including Hamas officials’ calls for a violent uprising in the West Bank on Oct. 7 — the day Hamas militants attacked Israel, which led to nearly 1,200 Israeli deaths.
This past May, the Israeli government shut down Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel and closed its Jerusalem offices, raiding and confiscating equipment. It also banned Al Jazeera from broadcasting in Israel, citing national security concerns after Israel’s parliament passed a law allowing the government to stop foreign broadcasts if they were decided to be a threat to Israel’s security.
