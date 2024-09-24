Israeli Airstrikes Target Over 300 Hezbollah Positions In Lebanon

Israel i warplanes targeted more than 300 Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon on Monday and Israel warned civilians to evacuate the area as more intense strikes are on the way.

Hagari said the campaign was focused on eliminating Hezbollah artillery hidden inside civilian structures, which Hezbollah uses to launch indiscriminate barrages against Israeli civilian targets. Hagari warned Lebanese residents of the Beqaa Valley to “move away immediately” from “houses where rockets and weapons are stored.”

Hagari also promised the citizens of Israel the IDF “will continue to do everything to protect you,” a pledge echoed by other Israeli officials who noted that Hezbollah had displaced tens of thousands of Israeli civilians from their homes by deliberately attacking civilian targets, with very little condemnation from the international community.

Herzog posted an IDF video showing how Hezbollah stores “thousands and thousands of long-range rockets” in “houses, living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens.”

Hezbollah Lebanon Israel Airstrikes Conflict

