Israel Targets Hezbollah Weapons in Lebanon, Ordering Civilian Evacuations

Missiles slammed into southern Lebanon , shattering the early-morning silence Monday as Israel said it was targeting Hezbollah weapons hidden in residential buildings. The explosions came as Israel heralded a new wave of attacks on the Iran-backed group in Lebanon , warning civilians to flee from any areas where the organization had weapons or fighters positioned.

The warnings about what appeared likely to be a significant intensification of Israel's assault on Hezbollah came after a weekend of increased fire between the two sides over Israel's northern border with Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed group is a powerful political and military force.Hezbollah started launching rocket and drone attacks on Israel as soon as Israel launched its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to that group's Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

