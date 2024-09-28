Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon, Killing Dozens

The attack targeting Nasrallah killed at least 11 people and injured 108, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The damage is extensive and the official death toll is likely to rise.The U.S. said it had no prior knowledge of Israel 's strike and sought to prevent further escalation, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging Israel toThe White House said today that Biden convened a call with Harris and his national security team for"an update on the situation in the Middle East.

"Please be aware that currently we are only able to assist U.S. citizens and their accompanying immediate family ," the state department's message read. Netanyahu said that Nasrallah's killing will also send a message to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar that"Hezbollah will no longer come to his rescue," potentially improving the chances of recovering hostages from Gaza.

"What we found after over 11 months is that Nasrallah is persistent in tying himself — and the hijacked Lebanese state that he took over — to whatever’s going on in Gaza," the official said."He declined every diplomatic effort. He declined messages to stop connecting himself to Gaza. And he continued to fire at Israel, and in the past few weeks or months, even expanded the range and velocity of attacks against Israel.

But not all Lebanese civilians mourn Nasrallah’s death. Some see it as a chance to loosen Hezbollah’s grip on the country.The IDF said it killed senior Hezbollah official Hassan Khalil Yassin in a strike in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut. Abdul Salam said Nasrallah's death won't weaken the group, but"rather, it will grant them greater strength to continue the path of resistance and jihad until the final victory."The Israel Defense Forces reported intercepting a missile launched from Yemen after sirens sounded in central Israel.

Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar, who like Nasrallah has also remained in hiding. The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran in July, in an attack belived to have been carried out by Israel.An Iran Revolutionary Guard general was killed in the same Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to Iranian state media, Mehr News.

"I think what Israel has done is it’s blown through any boundaries in terms of its willingness to accept risk and escalation," he said. "Israel’s assassination of Hassan Nasrallah is the climax of this total war that Netanyahu has promised Israelis will bring them 'total victory,'" he said."This has proved to be elusive in Gaza and will prove to be more so in Lebanon."

A large column of smoke also rose from the area —almost certainly an Israeli airstrike near where bunker buster bumbs are believed to have killed Nasrallah and other senior Hezbollah leaders.Hezbollah has confirmed that its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed yesterday. Israel carried out the strike on Beirut on Friday.France’s foreign ministry said that according to its information Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was indeed dead, after Israel said it had killed him a day earlier.

On Saturday morning, the Israeli military carried out several strikes in southern Beirut and eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, while Hezbollah launched dozens of projectiles across northern and central Israel and the Israel-occupied West Bank. In a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces said"Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world."Syria's Health Ministry dispatched a 20-ton convoy of medical aid to Lebanon this morning, delivered through the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing.

Israel Hezbollah Lebanon US Houthis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netanyahu Vows Retaliation Against Hezbollah and Hamas, Israel Strikes Hezbollah HeadquartersIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a defiant address to the UN General Assembly, vowing to defeat both Hezbollah and Hamas and issuing a warning to Iran. Shortly after his speech, Israeli forces carried out a strike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon After Attack on Israeli VillageAt least six people were killed and 91 injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon after an attack on an Israeli village. The IDF says it is continuing to strike Hezbollah targets, while the US has urged restraint.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv as Israel conducts more deadly strikes on LebanonIsraeli military officials said they intercepted Hezbollah’s surface-to-surface missile, which marked a further escalation after Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed hundreds.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Hezbollah fires a missile at Tel Aviv as Israel conducts more deadly strikes on LebanonThe latest attacks raised the death toll from the Israeli strikes over three days to 615, with more than 2,000 people wounded.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Israel strikes within Lebanon after Hezbollah ballistic missile forces millions in Tel Aviv into bomb sheltersMillions fled to bomb shelters in Israel on Wednesday as Hezbollah targeted Tel Aviv with a long-range missile.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Thousands flee homes in Lebanon as Israel and Hezbollah trade strikesIsraeli airstrikes targeting militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon killed nearly 500 people and wounded 1,600 others on Monday — the deadliest day in the country in nearly two decades. Follow for live updates

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »