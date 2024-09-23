Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon After Warning

It was the first warning of its kind in nearly a year of steadily escalating conflict and came after a particularly heavy exchange of fire on Sunday.It was the first warning of its kind in nearly a year of steadily escalating conflict and came after a particularly heavy exchange of fire on Sunday.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said the strikes hit a forested area in the central province of Byblos, about 130 kilometers north of the Israeli-Lebanese border, for the first time since the exchanges began in October. No injuries were reported there. Israel also bombed targets in the northeastern Baalbek and Hermel regions, where a shepherd was killed and two family members were wounded, according to the news agency. It said a total of 17 people were wounded in the strikes.

Lebanon's Information Minister Ziad Makary said in a statement that his office in Beirut had received a recorded message telling people to leave the building. Israel has accused Hezbollah of transforming entire communities in the south into militant bases, with hidden rocket launchers and other infrastructure. That could lead it to wage an especially heavy bombing campaign, even if no ground forces move in.

Last week, thousands of communications devices, used mainly by Hezbollah members, exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000. Lebanon blamed Israel for the attacks, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility.Hezbollah began firing into Israel a day after the Oct. 7 attack in what it said was an attempt to pin down Israeli forces to help Palestinian fighters in Gaza.

Hezbollah Israel Lebanon Conflict Airstrikes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel strikes Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Lebanon as conflict expandsIsrael is signaling a new era of conflict in the Middle East after it launched a new round of strikes in southern Lebanon overnight.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after two rounds of device explosionsIsrael Defense Forces on Thursday said it carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, just days after a deadly wave of explosions around Beirut.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Israel strikes Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon; IDF warns residents to stay near bomb sheltersIsrael warned residents in the north to stay inside or remain near bomb shelters Thursday after the Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah military targets inside Lebanon.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Israel strikes Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge for device blastsThere were 52 Israeli air raids across southern Lebanon on Thursday, the Lebanese state-run news agency said. The Israel Defense Forces said it hit about 100 Hezbollah launchers and other infrastructure sites. NBC News' Claudio Lavanga has the least for Early Today.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Israel strikes Beirut suburb as conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon intensifiesDays after the attacks on Hezbollah with exploding electronic devices across Lebanon, Israel has struck a suburb of Beirut.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Israel says it conducted retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, struck Hamas in GazaThe Israel Defense Forces announced Sunday morning it was conducting strikes against the terror group Hezbollah in Lebanon after the group had attacked northern Israel.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »