Israel Says It Killed Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut Airstrike

Israel 's military said Saturday that it killed Hassan Nasrallah , the overall leader of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah , in a Friday airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon . The militant group confirmed Nasrallah's death, saying its longtime leader 'has joined his fellow martyrs.'Two United States officials also confirmed Nasrallah's death to CBS News.
Israel has moved thousands of troops toward the border in preparation.Hopes for ceasefires dwindleIn a possible early sign of the strikes' significance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly cut short a visit to the United States to return home on Friday instead of waiting until the end of Sabbath on Saturday evening, his office said. Israeli politicians do not normally travel on the Sabbath except for matters of great import.Hours earlier, Netanyahu addressed the U.N.
Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Israel Airstrike Lebanon
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
