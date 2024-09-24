Israel's Escalating Attacks on Hezbollah Raise Fears of Regional War

escalation since the war in Gaza began. But over the past week, Israel ’s escalated attacks on the group have againover the last week but is still working feverishly behind the scenes to convince the country not to escalate further and launch a ground incursion into Lebanon , officials told CNN.

The US assesses that neither Israel nor Hezbollah are interested in a full-scale war, officials said. But a senior State Department official has expressed skepticism about Israel’s strategy. Hezbollah said it had targeted the Ramat David airbase, Meggido airfield, and the Amos base, all located in the vicinity of the town of Afula in northern Israel.

The Amos base, inaugurated in 2021, serves as a transport and logistics hub for the Israeli military’s Northern Command. It also is “the central axis” for the IDF’s Technological and Logistics Directorate, which is responsible for multi-agency logistics and emergency preparedness in the northern front, according to the IDF.Lebanon may be no stranger to conflict. But Monday was the deadliest day the country has seen in a generation.

When the fighting finally stopped, around 1,100 Lebanese people had been killed. On the Israeli side, 21 Israeli soldiers and 43 civilians were killed.On the battlefield, Hezbollah’s fighters must be an infuriating enemy. They fought an Israeli ground incursion to a standstill in 2006. But throughout the war, I didn’t see a single armed Hezbollah fighter, such is their ability to blend in.

Like the exodus of panicked civilians who fled the Israeli bombardment of southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday, my in-laws have taken shelter in another neighborhood. She told the AFP news agency she had to leave after an Israeli strike next to her home left her building shaking. One video showed a car with rubble on its windshield, in front of a building with shattered windows. Another video, from Zahle, which is east of Beirut in the Bekaa governorate, showed plumes of smoke rising in the distance.

“With the wellbeing of civilians on both sides of the Blue Line and the stability of the region at stake, space must be given for diplomatic efforts to succeed,” Dujarric said, referring to the buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon.

Hezbollah Israel War Lebanon Iran

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cnni / 🏆 326. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UN demands halt to escalating attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forcesUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday demanded a halt to the growing attacks between Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants and Israeli

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

UN demands halt to escalating attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forcesThe U.N. Security Council has demanded a halt to the growing attacks between Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces and warned that further escalation “carries the high risk of leading to a widespread conflict.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Sullivan expresses worry over escalating Israel-Lebanon tension, calls Hezbollah strike as justice servedSullivan expresses worry over escalating Israel-Lebanon tension, calls Hezbollah strike as justice served

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Hezbollah Launches Over 100 Rockets Into Israel, Escalating ConflictHezbollah fired over 100 rockets into northern Israel early Sunday, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The rockets targeted a wider area than previous attacks, reaching near Haifa and causing casualties. In response, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes on Lebanon, resulting in fatalities on both sides.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Hezbollah Launches Rocket Barrage Into Israel, Escalating ConflictHezbollah launched over 100 rockets into northern Israel early Sunday, striking deeper and wider than previous attacks. This escalation follows Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon that have killed dozens, including a top Hezbollah commander. The conflict appears to be spiraling towards all-out war.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Hezbollah Fires Over 100 Rockets into Israel, Escalating ConflictTensions between Israel and Hezbollah have soared after the militant group launched over 100 rockets into northern Israel in response to Israeli airstrikes that killed dozens of Hezbollah members. The rocket barrage, which included some landing near Haifa, injured several civilians and triggered widespread panic.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »