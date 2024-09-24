Israel's Escalating Attacks on Hezbollah Raise Fears of Regional War

escalation since the war in Gaza began. But over the past week, Israel ’s escalated attacks on the group have againover the last week but is still working feverishly behind the scenes to convince the country not to escalate further and launch a ground incursion into Lebanon , officials told CNN.
The US assesses that neither Israel nor Hezbollah are interested in a full-scale war, officials said. But a senior State Department official has expressed skepticism about Israel’s strategy. Hezbollah said it had targeted the Ramat David airbase, Meggido airfield, and the Amos base, all located in the vicinity of the town of Afula in northern Israel.
The Amos base, inaugurated in 2021, serves as a transport and logistics hub for the Israeli military’s Northern Command. It also is “the central axis” for the IDF’s Technological and Logistics Directorate, which is responsible for multi-agency logistics and emergency preparedness in the northern front, according to the IDF.Lebanon may be no stranger to conflict. But Monday was the deadliest day the country has seen in a generation.
When the fighting finally stopped, around 1,100 Lebanese people had been killed. On the Israeli side, 21 Israeli soldiers and 43 civilians were killed.On the battlefield, Hezbollah’s fighters must be an infuriating enemy. They fought an Israeli ground incursion to a standstill in 2006. But throughout the war, I didn’t see a single armed Hezbollah fighter, such is their ability to blend in.
Like the exodus of panicked civilians who fled the Israeli bombardment of southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday, my in-laws have taken shelter in another neighborhood. She told the AFP news agency she had to leave after an Israeli strike next to her home left her building shaking. One video showed a car with rubble on its windshield, in front of a building with shattered windows. Another video, from Zahle, which is east of Beirut in the Bekaa governorate, showed plumes of smoke rising in the distance.
“With the wellbeing of civilians on both sides of the Blue Line and the stability of the region at stake, space must be given for diplomatic efforts to succeed,” Dujarric said, referring to the buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon.
Hezbollah Israel War Lebanon Iran
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »