Israel Releases Photos Showing Hezbollah Missile Hidden in Lebanese Home

Israel released photos Monday reportedly showing a missile hidden in a Lebanese civilian home by members of the Hezbollah terrorist group.the images show a long-range missile on a hydraulic system in the attic of a home in Houmine El Tahta, a village in southern Lebanon . Hezbollah has historically had its greatest influence and military strength in the southern part of the country. Hezbollah is relentlessly attacking northern Israel .

The Lebanese health ministry reported that Israeli strikes killed 182 people and wounded nearly 730 as of Monday morning. Hagari said the IDF is locating and destroying Hezbollah weapons with “precise, intelligence-based" strikes. The strikes come less than a week after communication devices used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon exploded throughout the country. An American official said Israel briefed the U.S. on the situation. Lebanon and Hezbollah accused Israel of carrying out the attacks.

