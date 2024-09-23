Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera 's bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank Trump's goal of mass deportations fell short.

He make birdie on the famous par-5 18th hole, hitting wedge to 6 feet for his second birdie. It only mattered to the final margin, though it was important to Broadhurst for other reasons. Broadhurst, who finished at 14-under 202, got up-and-down for a tough par on the par-3 17th that kept his lead at two shots playing the final hole.

Broadhurst seized control with a 64 at Pebble Beach on Saturday — he opened with a 66 at Spyglass Hill — that gave him the big lead. He was eight shots higher on the final day, a result of protecting a big lead.

Al Jazeera Israel West Bank Raid Media Freedom

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli forces raided and shut down the offices of the Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, citing alleged security concerns.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel Raids And Shuts Down Al Jazeera's Bureau In Ramallah In The West BankIsraeli forces raided and shut down the office of Al Jazeera in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, citing a lack of accreditation.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli forces raided the office of Al Jazeera in the West Bank city of Ramallah, shutting it down. The raid comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestinian authorities.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli forces raided and shut down the Al Jazeera news bureau in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on Friday. The raid comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli forces raided and shut down the bureau of the Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The raid comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestinian authorities.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the West BankAl Jazeera aired footage of Israeli troops live on its Arabic-language channel ordering the office to be shut for 45 days.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »