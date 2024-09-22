Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera 's bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank Euphoric two years ago, US anti-abortion movement is now divided and worried as election nearsThe Afternoon WireIn-person voting begins for the US presidential contest, kicking off the sprint to Election DayBiden tells Quad leaders that Beijing is testing region at turbulent moment for Chinese economyNorth Carolina coach Mack Brown says 'embarrasing' 70-50 loss to James Madison is his faultMadonna makes...

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli troops have raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, ordering the bureau to shut down. Israeli troops entered the office early Sunday and told a reporter live on air it would be shut for 45 days.

