Israel Pounds Lebanon as Tensions Soar

two sides on the brink of all-out warFamilies that fled southern Lebanon flocked to Beirut and the coastal city of Sidon, sleeping in schools turned into shelters, as well as in cars, parks and along the beach. Some sought to leave the country, causing a traffic jam at the border with Syria.

Tensions between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have steadily escalated over the last 11 months. Hezbollah has been firing rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and its ally Hamas, a fellow Iran-backed militant group. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said six people were killed and 15 were wounded in the strike in a southern Beirut suburb, an area where Hezbollah has a strong presence. The country’s National News Agency said the attack destroyed three floors of a six-story apartment building.

Some of the bodies were draped in Hezbollah flags, others wrapped in black clothes. A wreath of flowers was placed on top of the smallest one.“She is a martyr for the sake of the south and Palestine,” Halal said and defiantly stated his allegiance to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Conflict Airstrikes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: US seeking 'off-ramp' as IDF pounds HezbollahIsraeli warplanes killed hundreds of people near the border on Monday.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Israel launches deadly strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, warns people in Beirut and elsewhere to evacuateLebanese officials say at least 182 people have been killed as Israel warns residents it's targeting Hezbollah weapons hidden in homes.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Israel urges evacuation in southern Lebanon amid planned strikes on HezbollahThere was no sign of an immediate exodus from the villages of southern Lebanon.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »