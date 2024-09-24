Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies Amid Rising Casualties

El conflicto que empezó hace casi un año entre Israel y el grupo político paramilitar Hezbollah en Líbano se ha intensificado rápidamente durante la última semana. Primero fueron detonaciones de los bípers y walkie-talkies que utilizaba Hezbollah , ataques que fueron atribuidos a Israel y que también afectaron a muchos civiles en todo Líbano.

Antes del lunes, estos ataques habían dejado alrededor de 600 muertos en Líbano —en su mayoría combatientes, pero también cerca de 100 civiles— y unos 50 soldados y civiles israelíes. También han obligado a cientos de miles de personas a abandonar sus viviendas en ambos lados de la frontera. El líder de Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, prometió responder a las detonaciones de los dispositivos electrónicos.

