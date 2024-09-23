Israel Carries Out Extensive Airstrikes on Over 300 Hezbollah Targets

Israel ’s military says an 'extensive' wave of airstrikes has hit more than 300 Hezbollah targets Monday as residents of southern Lebanon reportedly are receiving text messages warning them to stay away from buildings where the terrorist group is storing weapons. The strikes are in response to Hezbollah launching around 150 rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel on Sunday following Israel i military operations that resulted in the deaths of multiple top Hezbollah commanders.

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday that 'o far over 300 Hezbollah targets have been struck today,' and that it is 'currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.' 'I repeat and reiterate: Israel does not seek war.

Hezbollah Israel Airstrikes Lebanon Conflict

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel carries out airstrikes in Beirut after Hezbollah hits northern Israel with rocketsHezbollah said its rockets were in retaliation for Israeli strikes on villages and homes in Lebanon, not two days explosions in thousands of Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Israel carries out targeted strike in Beirut after Hezbollah hits northern Israel with 140 rocketsIsrael hit a Beirut suburb with an airstrike Friday, not long after Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets following a vow by the militant group's leader to retaliate against Israel.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Israel hits 300 targets in expanded Lebanon strike campaign against HezbollahThe bombardment rocked several villages close to the Israeli border.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Israel carries out 'targeted strike' on high-ranking Hezbollah figure in Beirut, sources sayAbout 120 rockets were fired toward Israel by midday on Friday, the IDF said.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Israel carries out strike in Beirut as tensions with Hezbollah risePolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Israel carries out ‘pre-emptive’ strikes on Lebanon as Hezbollah launches drones and rocketsHezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early on Sunday, as Israel's military said it carried out a wave of pre-emptive strikes across southern Lebanon to thwart a large-scale rocket and drone attack by Hezbollah, per Reuters.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »