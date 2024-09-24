Israel Bombs Lebanon Targets as Hezbollah Fires Rockets

Israel bombardea objetivos en distintas partes del Líbano, atacando a milicianos de alto rango en Beirut y aparentemente ocultando dispositivos explosivos en bípers y walkie-talkies. El grupo político-paramilitar Hezbollah lanza cohetes y drones al norte de Israel , incendiando edificios y automóviles. Pero nadie lo llama guerra. Al menos no todavía.

“Aunque las tensiones van en aumento, la situación en el sur del Líbano no es la de una guerra a gran escala, ya que tanto Hezbollah como Israel esperan utilizar medios limitados para presionar el uno al otro”, dijo Lina Khatib, experta en Oriente Medio en la Chatham House, un centro de estudios internacionales con sede en Londres.

