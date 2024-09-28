Israel Bombardments Escalate Lebanon Conflict, UN Expresses Grave Concern

Israel 's war on Gaza , now in its 358th day, has killed at least 41,586 Palestinians. Additionally, over 700 people have been killed since September 23 in Israel 's extensive bombing across Lebanon . Lebanon 's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said that his country was facing the threat of danger amid Israel i strikes.

“First of all, I have to say that the situation is extremely dangerous. There is a risk that the entire region could now slide further into an absolute spiral of violence,” she said.Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was holding talks on possibly expanding Israel's military offensive on its northern front, his office has said in a statement.

The department ordered the departure"due to the increased volatility following air strikes within Beirut and the volatile and unpredictable security situation throughout Lebanon," it said. All US citizens were urged to leave"while commercial options still remain available.

"The fact that the genocidal Netanyahu issued the orders for this attack in the UN General Assembly is a painful indicator of the collapse of the international security system," he said.The United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iran-backed groups from exploiting the situation in Lebanon or expanding the conflict, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has told Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant in calls.

"Israel's policy of genocide, occupation, and invasion, which has been ongoing since Oct. 7, now targets Lebanon and the Lebanese people," Erdogan said on X.The UN refugee chief has said that more than 50,000 people had fled to Syria amid escalating Israeli air strikes on Lebanon. A statement by Hezbollah confirmed he was killed with other group members"following the treacherous Zionist strike on the southern suburbs" of Beirut.A new Israeli strike has hit a building in Hezbollah's south Beirut bastion, a Lebanese security official said.

In a statement on X, the Israeli army claimed that Fahd was responsible for launching rocket attacks against Israeli positions in the Golan Heights.The Israeli army killed 52 more Palestinians in attacks in Gaza, taking the overall death toll to 41,586 since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.“Israeli forces killed 52 people and injured 118 others in four ‘massacres’ against families in the last 48 hours,” the ministry said.

The Lebanese Ministry of Transport instructed airport authorities to prevent the Iranian plane from entering Lebanese airspace following Israeli threats to target the aircraft if it landed at the airport. The ministry added that it has called on hospitals and health centres to prepare for an influx of displaced patients arriving from the suburbs, anticipating that responsibilities and demands will increase as numbers continue to rise.Israeli fighter jets bombarded the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut overnight, sending panicked families fleeing massive strikes reportedly targeting Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel Gaza Lebanon Conflict Hezbollah UN

