Israel and Hezbollah Trade Hundreds of Strikes as Tensions Soar

Israel and Hezbollah continued to trade hundreds of strikes on Sunday as the sides appear to be spiraling toward an all-out war following months of escalating tensions.The Iran-backed militant group launched more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel , with some landing near the city of Haifa. The barrage overnight set off air raid sirens across northern Israel , sending thousands of people scrambling into shelters.

Hezbollah said that it had launched dozens of Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 missiles — a new type of weapon the group hadn't used before — at the Ramat David airbase, southeast of Haifa, 'in response to the repeated Israeli attacks that targeted various Lebanese regions and led to the fall of many civilian martyrs.The barrage came after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday killed at least 45 people, including one of Hezbollah's top leaders.

