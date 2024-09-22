Israel and Hezbollah Exchange Fire, Raising Fears of All-Out War

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire since the outbreak of the war in Gaza nearly a year ago, when the militant group began firing rockets in solidarity with the Palestinians and its fellow Iran-backed ally Hamasearly Sunday, with some landing near the northern city of Haifa, as Israel and the Hezbollah militant group appeared to be spiraling toward all-out war following months of escalating tensions.

The rockets streaked over a wider and deeper area of northern Israel than previous volleys and set off air raid sirens across the region. The Israeli military said rockets had been fired “toward civilian areas," pointing to a possible escalation after previous barrages had mainly been aimed at military targets.

Authorities in Lebanon said that nine people were killed and at least 2,700, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded Tuesday when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across the country.The barrage came after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed at least 37 people, including one of the Lebanese militant group’s senior leaders as well as women and children.

Israeli media reported that rockets fired from Lebanon were intercepted in the areas of Haifa and Nazareth, which are further south than most of the rocket fire to date. Israel canceled school across the north, deepening the sense of crisis. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said three people were wounded by rocket fire on Kiryat Bialik near Haifa, where fire and rescue services said several buildings had been damaged and cars were on fire. Firefighters were searching nearby buildings. It was not immediately clear if the damage was caused by the rockets or Israeli interceptors. Hezbollah said it had targeted a military base nearby.

