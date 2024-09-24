Is Travis Kelce's Romance With Taylor Swift Affecting His Football Performance?

The NFL ’s stats have greatly benefited from Travis Kelce ’s romance with Taylor Swift . Travis Kelce ’s numbers? Not so much.

Legendary New York sports talk radio host Mike Francesa questioned Kelce’s dedication to football while wrapping up his latest podcast episode. “You see him in commercials, you see him in photo ops, you see him now very conscious of how he’s dressed… and where the paparazzi are and everything else. It changed his life. And you wonder, where does football and where does football preparation enter into that?”

NFL Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Mike Francesa Performance Dedication

