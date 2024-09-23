Is This War? The Israeli-Hezbollah Conflict Is Hard To Define — Or Predict

Is this war? The Israel i- Hezbollah conflict is hard to define — or predictBirmingham, Alabama, leaders plead for information on mass shooting and announce reward moneyThe Afternoon WireHarris owns a gun? Trump wants to cap credit card rates? Party lines blur in campaign's last stretch

LOS ANGELES — Former Southern California football star Reggie Bush has filed a lawsuit against his school, the NCAA and the Pac-12 in a bid to recoup money made on his name, image and likeness during his career with the Trojans two decades ago. “This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush,” attorney Evan Selik said in a statement. “It’s about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly for their contributions.”

Bush is still pursuing the separate defamation lawsuit he filed against the NCAA last year over the governing body’s 2021 characterization of the circumstances that led to Bush’s troubles.

Israel and Hezbollah exchange heavy fire, raising fears of a regional warIsrael's military said the strikes in southern Lebanon were preemptive. Soon after, Hezbollah said it had launched rockets and drones to avenge the killing of one of its top commanders last month.

