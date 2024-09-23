Is Tesla's Cybertruck Hitch Limit A Warranty loophole?

A few weeks ago, WhistlinDiesel’s Cybertruck torture testing was the talk of EV social media. When the vehicle’s hitch basically snapped off under extreme circumstances, EV haters used it to lampoon all EVs. EV fans were split between Tesla fanatics, who blamed the unusually rough hits it took, and others who mocked the unconventional vehicle’s construction.

What’s strange about this is that most manufacturers don’t make any distinction between a vertical load limit and a towing tongue weight limit. After all, some e-bikes pushing down on that hitch and a trailer pushing down on that hitch are both pushing down on the same hitch. Because it’s safe practice to put 10–15% of a trailer’s weight on the hitch, the Cybertruck’s tow rating of 11,000 pounds simply isn’t possible with a 160 pound tongue weight limit.

It could also be possible that there is a serious problem and that the manual has a legitimate cargo limit of 160 pounds. I don’t see how a cargo rack pushing down compared to a trailer could make a big difference, but there may be something slightly different with some hitch racks or something. I’d ask Tesla, but when you send them an email, all you get back is a poop emoji, and that’s not going to answer our question here.After considering everything, I’d have to say it’s likely a misprint.

As much as I disagree with Elon Musk on the avant-garde design of the truck, cast frames, and all of the political nonsense — I just can’t bring myself to claim that this is a legitimate limit that shows weakness in the Cybertruck design. That would be funny, but it wouldn’t be fair.Jennifer Sensiba is a long time efficient vehicle enthusiast, writer, and photographer.

