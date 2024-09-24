Is Sharon Davis Doomed in Agatha All Along?

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for Agatha All Along episodes 1 & 2Following the first two episodes of Agatha All Along , I'm very worried that the MCU is already preparing to kill one of my favorite new characters. Needing to walk down the Witches' Road to reclaim her lost powers that were taken from her by the Scarlet Witch, Agatha Harkness has assembled a brand-new coven to help her do just that.

Agatha All Along's Sharon Davis Is Endearing & Seemingly The Most Doomed Of The Cast She Doesn't Appear To Be A Genuine Witch Close While Lilia Calderu provided Agatha with a list of witches using her powers of divination, Harkness refused to accept the given green witch that was named.

Why Sharon Davis Needs To Survive Agatha All Along It'd Be So Sad If She Doesn't It would be absolutely horrible if Sharon Davis died in Agatha All Along. After all, the only reason Sharon was there to begin with was because she was so excited to be invited to a party. She was so happy to be with other people and friends that she just went along with the Witches' Road Ballad, despite not knowing the words or having any idea what was happening.

