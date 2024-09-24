Is New Apple Gear Worth It? iPhone 16, Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 Reviews

You’ve spent the last couple of days tweaking the icons on your iOS 18 homescreen and luxuriating in your rest days with watchOS 11. Now, Apple ’s hoping you’ll upgrade even further. The company is getting ready to start selling the new iPhone 16 lineup, the new Apple Watch Series 10, and the new AirPods 4 headphones.

We weren’t able to test one of the Apple Watch’s key features — sleep apnea detection — ahead of our recording, but we did have plenty of time to talk about the new design, the new screen, and the new features. Oh, and the new speaker, about which we are all deeply conflicted. Next, Chris Welch tells us about his time with the AirPods 4 and whether it’s worth spending $50 to get a model with active noise cancellation.

