Iron Studios Unveils New Batman Figure To Celebrate 85th Anniversary

To celebrate the 85th anniversary of one of the most popular comic book heroes of all-time, Iron Studios has released a brand-new figure. The official Iron Studios Instagram unveiled a new collectible of The Dark Knight to commemorate the big 85, featuring one of his most classic outfits, one resembling what he wears in the recent Prime Video series, Batman : Caped Crusader. The Batman figure will retail for $159.

Hot Toys Also Has Some Hot New Figures Hot Toys also celebrated the 85th anniversary of The Caped Crusader by releasing its second figure of Michael Keaton's Batman, this time from his second appearance in Batman Returns. The toy manufacturer also continued its Batman celebration by giving video game fans something to cheer about when it dropped two new figures of Batman and Batgirl from their appearance in the hit video game, Batman: Arkham Knight.

