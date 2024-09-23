IRGC Bans Communication Devices After Explosions Rock Lebanon

Lebanese soldiers and firefighters gather outside a mobile shop after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkie exploding inside it, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon , Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.

IRGC, also known as the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, is a powerful military group tied to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The group is recognized as a terrorist organization by multiple countries, including the U.S. On Thursday, the Israeli military said it began striking Hezbollah “targets” in Lebanon to degrade the group’s infrastructure and “terrorist capabilities.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Friday announced her office was vandalized following her remarks on the Lebanon pager attacks. "Blood-splattered” signs accusing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez of "supporting terrorism" were brought to the office Thursday, according to the representative.The representative attributed the incident to her remarks on the attacks. On Wednesday, she wrote that the pager attacks appeared to violate international law.

