Iranian Hackers Indicted For Targeting Trump Campaign

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco stated that the indicted Iran ian hackers “were engaging in a malign foreign influence campaign.” And the intent of the hackers “is to undermine the campaign of former President Trump in advance of the election.”

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “If we could begin with just the charges that were unveiled today and these specific actors who have now been indicted, what do you know about the intentions of them, is this part of a wider effort Iran is using to turn the tide against Donald Trump in this election?” Monaco responded, “What we’ve announced today are charges against three Iranian hackers who were engaging in a malign foreign influence campaign. The charges we have laid out today and announced today lay out a years-long hacking campaign, targeting current and former government officials, targeting journalists, and, most recently, targeting U.S. political campaigns.

Iran Hacking Election Interference Donald Trump

