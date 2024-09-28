On Saturday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran 's supreme leader, threatened to levy 'even more crushing' blows against Israel after the country confirmed it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon's capital the day before. Hezbollah confirmed Saturday that its leader of more than three decades was killed in an Israel i airstrike in southern Beirut.

'Over the past two years, Iran has experienced an increase in protest movements against the government, with demonstrators advocating for women's rights, greater freedoms, and opposing the crippling inflation and struggling economy.Vatanka added on Saturday that ' shell shocked, they are so deeply shaken by the penetration of the highest echelons of the Axis of Resistance.

