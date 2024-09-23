Iran’s president accuses Israel of seeking wider war

What’s a Makerspace? Harlandale ISD technology hub helps students explore their interestsCity, county officials host passenger rail meeting aboard Amtrak train to AustinGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider Deals Iran ian President Masoud Pezeshkian, left, arrives at the podium, accompanied by the army commander Gen.
Masoud Pezeshkian told about two dozen media representatives that Iran doesn’t want to see the current war in Gaza and airstrikes across the Israeli-Lebanon border expanded.He said while Israel insists it doesn’t want a wider war, it is taking actions that show otherwise. Pezeshkian pointed to the deadly explosions of pagers, walkie-talkies and other electronic devices in Lebanon last week, which he blamed on Israel, and the assassination of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on the eve of his inauguration.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
