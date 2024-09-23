Iran’s president accuses Israel of seeking wider war

What’s a Makerspace? Harlandale ISD technology hub helps students explore their interestsCity, county officials host passenger rail meeting aboard Amtrak train to AustinGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider Deals Iran ian President Masoud Pezeshkian, left, arrives at the podium, accompanied by the army commander Gen.

Masoud Pezeshkian told about two dozen media representatives that Iran doesn’t want to see the current war in Gaza and airstrikes across the Israeli-Lebanon border expanded.He said while Israel insists it doesn’t want a wider war, it is taking actions that show otherwise. Pezeshkian pointed to the deadly explosions of pagers, walkie-talkies and other electronic devices in Lebanon last week, which he blamed on Israel, and the assassination of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on the eve of his inauguration.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Iran Israel War Gaza Conflict

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian president says he does not want war with IsraelChantal Da Silva reports on world news for NBC News Digital and is based in London.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Israel carries out operation in West Bank against ‘Iranian’ infrastructurePolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Will Harris-Biden act to counter Iranian agents behind anti-Israel campus protests?As colleges begin the new school year, “pro-Palestine” protesters need to start asking who’s really calling the shots: It may be agents of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Israel says it thwarted Iranian assassination plotPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Israel Attacks Iranian Targets in Syria as It Prepares for WarSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Explosion reported at US military facility near Baghdad airport ahead of Iranian president's visitIraqi security officials have said an explosion targeted a site used by the U.S. military next to the Baghdad airport, one day before an expected visit by the Iranian president.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »