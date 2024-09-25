Iran's IRGC Orders Halt to Electronics Use Amid Security Fears

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran has reportedly ordered all of its members to stop using communications devices, at least until they can all be inspected.Reuters on Monday that the IRGC plans to inspect all of the electronics carried by its operatives. The IRGC gets most of its equipment from China and Russia and, in the wake of the Hezbollah blasts, the IRGC fears its supply lines may not be secure.

“This includes scrutiny of their bank accounts both in Iran and abroad, as well as their travel history and that of their families,” one of the officials said. Iranian officials said they were particularly worried about Israel – widely thought to have engineered the pager blasts, although it has yet to claim responsibility for them – using its heretofore-unsuspected skills at weaponizing personal electronics to surveil or sabotage Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

Hezbollah’s exploding pagers were ostensibly manufactured by a Taiwanese firm, while it walkie-talkies came from a Japanese company. Both of those companies have said they had nothing to do with the equipment that exploded,

Iran IRGC Hezbollah Security Electronics Israel

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran's IRGC Suspects Espionage, Orders Members To Halt Device UseFollowing recent explosions that targeted Hezbollah communications devices suspected to be orchestrated by Israel, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has ordered all members to cease using electronic devices until they can be thoroughly inspected. The IRGC fears compromised supply lines and potential infiltration by Israeli agents.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Report: Iran’s IRGC Bans All Communications Devices After Hezbollah Pager and Radio BlastsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Iran's IRGC Suspends Communications Devices Amid Security FearsFollowing the recent Hezbollah blasts, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly ordered all members to stop using communications devices until they can be inspected. The move comes amid concerns about compromised supply lines and potential infiltration by Israeli agents. Iranian officials are particularly worried about Israel's ability to weaponize personal electronics for surveillance or sabotage of Iran's nuclear and missile programs.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Iran's president orders investigation after activists alleged police tortured man to deathIran’s president has ordered an investigation into the death of a man in custody after activists alleged he was tortured to death by police in the north of the country. The order came from reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was elected last month after he campaigned on a promise to halt such deaths in custody.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Iran's president orders investigation after activists alleged police tortured man to deathIran’s president has ordered an investigation into the death of a man in custody after activists alleged he was tortured to death by police in the north of the country.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Iran's president orders investigation after activists alleged police tortured man to deathIran’s president has ordered an investigation into the death of a man in custody after activists alleged he was tortured to death by police in the north of the country.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »