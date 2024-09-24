Iran Praises Hezbollah's 'Creativity', Condemns Israel Amidst War Escalation

A senior member of the Iran ian Islamist regime praised the Shiite terrorist organization Hezbollah ’s “creativity and flexibility” while the country’s foreign ministry condemned Israel for attacking Hamas on Sunday and Monday, backing Tehran’s terror proxy as Israel i authorities warn Lebanese to flee Hezbollah -controlled areas of their country.

“For too long, Hezbollah has been using you as human shields. It placed rockets in your living rooms and missiles in your garage. Those rockets and missiles are aimed directly at our cities, directly at our citizens,” Netanyahu. “To defend our people against Hezbollah strikes, we must take out those weapons. Starting this morning, the IDF has warned you to get out of harm’s way. I urge you – take this warning seriously.

“Hezbollah is a man of innovation, creativity and flexibility and the depth of its manpower will not be exhausted for the next hundred years,” he celebrated. Rezaei reportedly also commented, PressTV shared, that “Iran has never wanted a war, but when its enemies assassinate the country’s guest in the capital Tehran, the Islamic Republic should definitely respond.”

Elsewhere in recent remarks, Tasnim reported that Kana’ani also publicly praised the October 7 Hamas massacre, which genocidal jihadists refer to as the “al-Aqsa Flood.”

