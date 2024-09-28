Iran Claims US Complicity in Nasrallah's Killing

Iran ian president Masoud Pezeshkian said the U.S. “cannot deny complicity” in Nasrallah’s killing, according to state media. The strike killed Nasrallah and an Iran ian Revolutionary Guard deputy commander.

“Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror,” Biden said. “His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians.”

“Secretary Austin stressed that the United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict,” areadout said. “The Secretary made it clear that the United States remains postured to protect U.S. forces and facilities in the region and committed to the defense of Israel.”

