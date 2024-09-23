iPhone 15 Pro's Display Refresh Rate Reportedly Limited to 80Hz

and own a Pro model that supports a high refresh rate, your viewing experience will be almost the same as that of someone with a 60Hz smartphone apparently.limits the refresh rate to 80Hz most of the time. The refresh rate does climb to 120Hz occasionally, but for the most part, you are stuck with 80Hz , as can be seen in a video posted by Weibo user Sun Bin 1990.

The Pro models are capable of dynamically switching between fast and slow refresh rates but as a user, you wouldn't expect the phones to mostly stick to a 80Hz refresh rate. We will likely find out if there's any truth to Ice's assertions in a few days as more people get their hands on the device. Meanwhile, rumors are swirling around that 120Hz screens will be standard across the entirelineup, meaning you will no longer have to fork over more money for a Pro model to get a screen that supports a high refresh rate.See the latest subscriber-only articles

Iphone 15 Pro Display Refresh Rate 120Hz 80Hz Battery Life

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

iPhone 16 Pro eliminates an advantage iPhone 15 Pro had over iPhone 14 ProAnam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Does the iPhone 16 have a 120Hz display?The iPhone 16 includes a bunch of upgrades, but it still lacks a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

The iPhone 17 may get the 120Hz display we’ve waited years forIn 2025, Apple could finally eliminate one of the biggest criticisms many have had about the company's entry-level iPhone models in recent years.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

LG Display’s ‘stretchable’ display could attach to skin and furnitureLG Display has created a new prototype display capable of being folded, twisted, and stretched by up to 20 percent in any direction.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

The new reMarkable Paper Pro adds a color displayDaniel Cooper is Engadget’s roving reporter, tackling the topics both big and small that shape our world. He has been writing about the future for more than 25 years, and abandoned a promising career as an intellectual property lawyer to join Engadget in 2011.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

iPhone 16 Pro has a DSLR-like camera button and a slightly bigger displayJessica has written for online outlets since 2008, and she joined Engadget in 2015 after four years as senior reporter at Joystiq. As Engadget’s primary video game editor, her work spans reviews, interviews with prominent developers, in-depth articles about indie creators, and videos on industry trends.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »