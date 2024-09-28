iPhone 15 Pro Models Feature Powerful Camera Upgrades

are here, slowly evolving the iPhone photography capabilities with powerful new software features and hardware enhancements. Both devices feature familiar camera setups, with a ton of new features, functionalities, and software additions to the camera, as well as a whole new way to control the camera with the new Camera Control button. camera retains its 48MP main camera but now introduces a new 48MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.
The two premium new iPhones have already gone through the paces of our dedicated PhoneArena Camera test, and the verdict is in––these two aren't much better than their predecessors, the, mostly due to the"flatter", less- contrasty look achieved by the newer phone. , with a vibrant and slightly warmer tone by default. Dynamics are handled well and colors are, typically, accurate. We like how the iPhones handle greenery and foliage, which are usually slightly skewed on other phones.
The majority of cool new features are mostly software-based and give you more leeway for editing in post, which is considered a"pro" feature. The Camera Control button can't be universally deemed a good or bad addition to the iPhone hardware setup, as some might like it while others not. It's not very ergonomic and using it is more of a hassle instead of an improvement.
Iphone 15 Pro Camera Upgrades Ultrawide Lens Dolby Vision Video
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »
Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »
Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »