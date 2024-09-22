Investors Should Reposition Portfolios as Interest Rates Begin to Fall

on Wednesday marked the first time in more than four years it moved to lower the benchmark interest rate. According to VanEck CEO Jan van Eck, investors should start thinking about how the changing macro environment will affect their investments in the year ahead.
"Fixed income is this area that is just seeing a tremendous amount of flows right now because of the rate environment, and that likely will continue," he said."About six and a half trillion dollars in money market funds, much of that will flow into either longer-duration fixed income, or some in other areas of equities."
With rates finally beginning to fall, van Eck points to the federal deficit as the next potential challenge for markets. He sees reason to stick with some popular portfolio hedges amid broader repositioning. "Can the government continue to stimulate the economy and spend so much more than they're taking in in tax receipts? Our answer is that's going to cause a lot of uncertainty.Why a 38-year-old earning a 6-figure salary doesn't have a college fund for her son: ‘I expect him to get his own money'
Interest Rates Investment Strategies Portfolio Repositioning Fixed Income Federal Deficit
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »