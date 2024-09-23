Investors Should Reposition Portfolios As Fed Rate Cuts Signal Easing Cycle

on Wednesday marked the first time in more than four years it moved to lower the benchmark interest rate. According to VanEck CEO Jan van Eck, investors should start thinking about how the changing macro environment will affect their investments in the year ahead.

"Fixed income is this area that is just seeing a tremendous amount of flows right now because of the rate environment, and that likely will continue," he said."About six and a half trillion dollars in money market funds, much of that will flow into either longer-duration fixed income, or some in other areas of equities."

With rates finally beginning to fall, van Eck points to the federal deficit as the next potential challenge for markets. He sees reason to stick with some popular portfolio hedges amid broader repositioning. "Can the government continue to stimulate the economy and spend so much more than they're taking in in tax receipts? Our answer is that's going to cause a lot of uncertainty.Why a 38-year-old earning a 6-figure salary doesn't have a college fund for her son: ‘I expect him to get his own money'

Fed Rate Cut Portfolio Repositioning Small-Cap Stocks Fixed Income Macroeconomic Environment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Investors Should Reposition Portfolios as Interest Rates Begin to FallWith the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates for the first time in over four years, investors are advised to rethink their strategies. Experts suggest shifting from cash holdings to equities and fixed income, while also considering potential challenges like the federal deficit.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

VanEck CEO: Investors Should Reposition Portfolios as Rates FallAs the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates for the first time in over four years, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck advises investors to rethink their strategies and consider the impact of a changing macro environment. He suggests shifting from cash holdings into small-cap equities and fixed income.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Investors should diversify portfolios to hedge against risk into election: UBSInvestors should diversify portfolios to hedge against risk into election: UBS

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Investors should diversify portfolios to hedge against risk into election: UBSInvestors should diversify portfolios to hedge against risk into election: UBS

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Investors Should Rethink Portfolios As Interest Rates FallWith interest rates finally beginning to fall, experts are advising investors to reconsider their portfolios and prepare for the changing macro environment. The potential impact on equities, fixed income, and cash holdings is discussed.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Investors Should Rethink Portfolios as Rates Begin To FallVanEck CEO Jan van Eck advises investors to adjust their portfolios in light of the recent interest rate cut. He suggests focusing on small-cap companies and exploring fixed income investments, while acknowledging potential challenges posed by the federal deficit.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »