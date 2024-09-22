Investors Eye Inflation Data, Fed Officials' Remarks After Rate Cut

Investing.com -- A key measure of inflation along with appearances by several Federal Reserve officials will be closely watched by investors in the wake of last’s week’s super-sized rate cut. PMI data will give some fresh insights on the strength of the global economy and gold prices look set to continue a record rally. Here's your look at what's happening in markets for the week ahead.

The economic calendar for the week ahead also features updates on a final reading on second quarter GDP, consumer confidence, durable goods orders, new and pending homes sales as well as the weekly report on initial jobless claims.Remarks by Fed officials in the coming days will likely shed light on last week’s outsize rate cut and as such will be closely watched.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is to speak on Thursday at the 10th annual US Treasury Market Conference. New York Fed President John Williams and Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr will also both speak at the same event. Investors will be on the lookout for any indications of how the Fed is viewing progress on balance sheet reduction.hit its first closing all-time high in two months last week after the Fed unveiled a hefty 50-basis point rate cut, kicking off the first U.S.

Stocks fare much better after the start of rate cuts in such a scenario, as opposed to when the Fed cuts during recessions. The euro area composite Purchasing Managers Index has been in expansionary territory for six months and the UK's for 10 months, bolstering a resilient sterling.

