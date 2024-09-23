Invest 97L Could Become Hurricane Helene, Threatening Florida's West Coast

Invest 97L is likely to form into a tropical storm or hurricane by the end of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center.The chance of development for Invest 97L has been steadily increasing, and the NHC says there is a high chance of tropical development from the northwestern Caribbean Sea to the southern and eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next seven days."But it looks like right now the most likely scenario would be something across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

It has a 40% chance of developing over the next two days and 80% chance of developing over the next seven days.On Thursday or Thursday night, the storm, whether it's a tropical storm or Hurricane Helene, could make landfall somewhere between Louisiana and Florida.The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave near the west coast of Africa that is expected to move westward during the next several days.

Hurricane Tropical Storm Invest 97L Florida Weather Forecast

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Invest 97L forms, Florida to Louisiana braces for possible tropical storm or Hurricane HeleneAccording to the National Hurricane Center, the highest chance of tropical development over the next week is in the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Invest 97L forms, Florida to Louisiana braces for possible tropical storm or Hurricane HeleneAccording to the National Hurricane Center, the highest chance of tropical development over the next week is in the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

LIVE: Hurricane Francine tracker | Storm makes landfall in Louisiana as Category 2 hurricaneHurricane Francine made landfall along Louisiana's coast as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday, bringing with it 100+ mile per hour winds and heavy rainfall.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Florida to Louisiana braces for possible tropical storm or Hurricane HeleneAccording to the National Hurricane Center, the highest chance of tropical development over the next week is in the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Hurricane Francine makes landfall as Cat. 2 in south Louisiana with max winds of 100 mphThe National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Francine has officially made landfall in south Louisiana Wednesday.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Hurricane Francine lashes Louisiana, leaves thousands without powerThe National Hurricane Center urged Louisiana residents to stay sheltered overnight as Hurricane Francine blows inland.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »